NEW EVENT: Delridge Disc-O Ultimate Frisbee Hat Tournament

Got an Ultimate Frisbee player in the household? If they’re not already signed up for the first Delridge Disc-O Hat Tournament, here’s the invitation:

DELRIDGE DISC-O

Ultimate Frisbee Hat Tournament

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Middle School Division 11:30-3 pm

High School Division 3:30-7 pm

Delridge Playfield South

Join us for this one day Mixed Hat Tournament. We will have separate Middle School and High School divisions. All levels of ultimate players are welcome, from West Seattle as well as anyone willing to drive to our “island.” This is a great opportunity to meet other players and pick up some skills as you see them on the field.

A Hat Tournament is where players will be “randomly” placed on teams, and the team plays several games against the other teams at the tournament. Teams will be constructed so that there will be roughly even skills and gender ratios.

The fee is variable and will be donated to the DiscNW Youth Development fund. Tiers are $20/$10/Free.

Register at discnw.org/e/2022-delridge-disco-youth-hat-tournament

Please email questions to wshsfrisbee@gmail.com or check out our website westsideultimate.org for any FAQs.