BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West of Chicago Pizza progress

Last October, we brought you first word that West of Chicago Pizza Company planned to move from its Delridge kitchen to a sit-down space in The Triangle, 3770 SW Alaska, formerly home to Chaco Canyon Organic Café. This week West of Chicago announced that the “last day of operation at the Delridge location will be Sunday, May 29th” and that the deep-dish pizza place “anticipates opening our doors at the new location somewhere around the end of June and the beginning of July.” (Thanks to Greg for the tip.)