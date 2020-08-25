WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: 1 closing, 1 reopening

Two restaurant notes:

CHACO CANYON ORGANIC CAFE: The vegan restaurant at 3770 SW Alaska in The Triangle says it’s shutting down “until further notice” after Sunday. They’re inviting fans to come say goodbye before then; their announcement says, “We’re extremely proud of how many tasty recipes we tried and how many amazing customers we took care of; however, we are beyond sad that this chapter is over.” They’ll be open 10 am-5 pm daily through Saturday, 10 am-3 pm on Sunday.

BE’S RESTAURANT: The longtime Junction eatery (4509 California SW) has reopened, 8 am-2 pm daily, with a “limited menu that consists of breakfast food, burgers, and Vietnamese lunch options.” Plus: “Brunch cocktails from The Alley” (which is next door). Reservations are available by phone, 206-937-1110, or email, beskitchen1986@gmail.com.