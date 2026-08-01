WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 notes!

You just might find something to do on our Saturday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(Elliott Bay at sunrise Friday, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

CHINOOK FISHING: Don Armeni Boat Ramp opened at 3 am today for the second day of the season, so if you see a ton of trailers there – and/or boats in the bay – that’s what’s up (as first reported Friday).

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW).

FREE MEDITATION: For a calm start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, free – details in our calendar listing.

CAMP LONG FUNDRAISER: Today’s the second of three dates with two times the high-ropes course at Camp Long is open as a fundraiser, 9 am and 1 pm sessions. (5200 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: August’s first class is 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), all levels welcome.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back today, 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: 11 am, meet at Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) after registering here.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Rain or shine, the season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE PREVIEW FLAG-WAVING: 11:30 am, meet up at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW), then head to the sand – dozens of volunteers needed to help unfurl/wave two giant Pride flags as a preview to the Alki Beach Pride festival (two weeks away) – just show up!

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); rain or shine, here’s the session schedule.

WADING POOLS: Since today’s forecast says clouds/showers are possible, the two West Seattle wading pools usually open Saturdays might not be; call the hotline at 206-684-7796 to check after 9 am – if they do open, it would be Hiawatha (2700 California SW) noon-5:30 pm and Lincoln Park noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Monthly Saturday postcard-writing session at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

FREE MASSAGE CLINIC: The walk-in clinic is back at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

(Friday photo by Bob Spears)

BLUE ANGELS: Second of three days for the Seafair Airshow, which is performed for a crowd at Lake Washington, but you will usually get a few glimpses of the Blue Angels from West Seattle. They fly at 3:30 pm again today (which usually means commercial air traffic is diverted over south WS), taking off from, and landing at, Boeing Field just east of here.

SALSA DANCING ON ALKI: Lessons and dancing, starting at 4:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, details here.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Circle of Songs monthly showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

BASEBALL: 6:05 pm, final home game of the season for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, vs. Elevate Northwest. Online tickets sold out (but you can check at the stadium).

BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Matt Kolbe, Chalk Murphy, Corey and the Tribe at The Skylark, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, $10, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘INFERNO’ AT KENYON HALL: Experience a historic film with a live score, 7:30 pm, details and ticket link here. (7904 35th SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Jenngreen. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm Megastar Karaoke at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!