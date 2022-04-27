WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 7 notes

(Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by Bruce Gaumond)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Wednesday:

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: We’ll remind you again later too – 11:30 pm tonight, registration closes for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day sales (WSCGSD is on May 14th). Go here to sign up!

SPORTS: Both high-school-soccer teams are playing home games today – West Seattle HS vs. Nathan Hale at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Ingraham at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

LIVE MUSIC AT LOCOL: 6:30 pm, Arthur James performs at Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) – 21+, no cover.

‘LGBT Q&A’: Parent educator Jo Langford‘s presentation is part of the West Seattle High School PTSA‘s meeting tonight at 7 pm online, and as previewed here, community members are invited – here’s the link to register.

HPAC MEETUP: Casual in-person drop-in gathering for the Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge community council HPAC this month – stop by the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) at/around 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!