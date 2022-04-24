West Seattle High School PTSA invites you to ‘LGBT Q & A’ parent-education event

Wednesday night (April 27th) online, the West Seattle High School PTSA> welcomes community members to its next meeting, featuring a special parent-education presentation. Advance registration is required. Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle High School PTSA Presents a Parent Ed Event – “LGBT Q&A with Jo Langford” April 27th, 7-8:30 pm via Zoom

(Meeting Registration Link)

Language exists to clarify, but how familiar is the average American with LGBTQ+ terminology? How does the understanding of LGBTQ+ language like pansexuality, heteronormativity, and gender-neutral pronouns differ by generation, sexual orientation, or gender identity?

Jo Langford (author of “The Pride Guide”) will help us better understand the current sex, gender, identity, and expression vocabulary, concepts, and etiquette. This talk is for everyone that knows anyone and will offer a safe-space to start where you’re at.