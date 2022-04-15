WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 9 notes

(Fan moss flower, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GOOD FRIDAY: Our list of West Seattle churches that sent info on their Holy Week services is here.

FIRST NIGHT OF PASSOVER: Starting at sundown; no community events tonight but see the calendar for West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah for what’s planned in the nights ahead.

DEADLINE FOR ART-WORKSHOP SIGNUPS: Registration deadline is today for a new series of pop-up art workshops starting in West Seattle later this month.

FAUNTLEROY EGG HUNT CONTINUES: Two more days to look for eggs hidden around the area by the Fauntleroy Community Association.

TWO CLEANUPS THIS MORNING: As previewed yesterday, you can join in the High Point Community Cleanup, 10 am-noon (starting from the Neighborhood House back lot at 6400 Sylvan Way SW) or the Seal Sitters/SR3 Alki Beach cleanup, 10 am-noon (starting from Statue of Liberty Plaza at 61st/Alki).

YOUTH APPRECIATION WEEK: Free fun events wrap up today/tonight at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

FREE LUNCH: All welcome for free community lunch at the Junction Church at noon. (4157 California SW).

WINE TASTING: Visit West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) in outer west Jefferson Square between 4 and 6 pm to taste award-winning Gorman Winery wines.

3 BANDS @ THE SKYLARK: Foul Blooded, Vanilla Abstract, Rabbit With A Number, doors at 7, show at 8. $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)