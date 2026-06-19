UPDATE: Helicopters over West Seattle before World Cup flyover

11:40 AM: We’ve been watching radar with the match coming up at the top of the hour. Guardian One and a Spokane County law-enforcement helicopter have been circling the stadium. At least one U.S. Army helicopter is headed this way. And a Coast Guard helicopter is off Vashon Island.

(Added: Photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

11:43 AM: Though only one Army helicopter is showing on radar a texter says it’s the “four helicopter formation” seen over West Seattle earlier this week. Circling off Alki Point currently.

11:53 AM: Now the Army helicopters (from JBLM in the South Sound) are headed toward the stadium. (The aforementioned helicopter is now northbound off Vashon’s west shore, so apparently just patroling.)

12:40 PM: The helicopters have long since headed back to base. Meantime, our crew caught a view of them headed northbound just over downtown, and we’ve added that photo above.