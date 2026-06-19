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UPDATE: Helicopters over West Seattle before World Cup flyover

June 19, 2026 11:40 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | West Seattle news

11:40 AM: We’ve been watching radar with the match coming up at the top of the hour. Guardian One and a Spokane County law-enforcement helicopter have been circling the stadium. At least one U.S. Army helicopter is headed this way. And a Coast Guard helicopter is off Vashon Island.

(Added: Photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

11:43 AM: Though only one Army helicopter is showing on radar a texter says it’s the “four helicopter formation” seen over West Seattle earlier this week. Circling off Alki Point currently.

11:53 AM: Now the Army helicopters (from JBLM in the South Sound) are headed toward the stadium. (The aforementioned helicopter is now northbound off Vashon’s west shore, so apparently just patroling.)

12:40 PM: The helicopters have long since headed back to base. Meantime, our crew caught a view of them headed northbound just over downtown, and we’ve added that photo above.

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2 Replies to "UPDATE: Helicopters over West Seattle before World Cup flyover"

  • Actualperson June 19, 2026 (12:12 pm)
    Reply

    In case you were wondering why they fly over Alki (and other neighborhoods) so close. Military aircraft are exempt from engine noise rules and how low they can fly over populated areas.

  • Marcus June 19, 2026 (12:39 pm)
    Reply

    Fun watching them!

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