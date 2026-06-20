WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30+ notes!

(Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Last day of spring! Summer arrives at 1:24 am Sunday. Here are our highlighted happenings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOCAL GARAGE/YARD SALES: Check for sales happening today, listed in the WSB Community Forums!

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

SAAMATO DANCE/DRUM CONFERENCE: Third day of gathering at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy with classes and collaboration in West Africa dancing and drumming. Today’s schedule starts at 10 am.

ADMIRAL DISTRICT HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Register here, then meet at Belvedere Park (37th SW and SW Admiral Way) at 10 am for the tour.

DACHSHUND WALK: New listing! 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Monthlong closure continues, to prepare for new exhibit.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today with wide variety of student-grown plants! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am both weekend days at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

THE BLACK REFLECTION SERIES: Second day of a four-day “community experience” at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOUR DE PINTS BIKE RIDE: 11 am, meet at Georgetown Brewing (5200 Denver Ave. S.) and head west to four beer stops in West Seattle. Free! Sign up here first.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

TASTE OF WHITE CENTER: Noon-3 pm, each $5 ticket you buy from the booth at 16th SW/SW 98th gets you a bite or sip from one of many participating food/beverage providers, all as a benefit for the White Center Food Bank. Street-party fun too! More info in our calendar listing.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Second day for swim-meet closure; daily regular operation resumes on Sunday.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) No cover; all ages.

BASEBALL: Pride Night home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 6:05 pm, vs. the Redmond Dudes. Check for tickets here!

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE BENEFIT CONCERT: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), local music plus curated art auctions, as previewed here. Tickets are available online till noon today; after that, buy yours at the door.

LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm, be at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for a listening party with Muse‘s new music.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – second weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), Trinket, Iris Finching, Coleman Rogers. $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ Kadeem. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!