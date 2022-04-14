YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer cleanups in West Seattle tomorrow, Saturday, and beyond

Got some time to volunteer? Opportunities abound at West Seattle volunteer-led cleanups.

FRIDAY BEACH CLEANUP: Friday, all are welcome at this 10 am-noon beach cleanup (mentioned here previously) organized by wildlife advocates:

Volunteers needed! SR3 (Seattle Response + Rehab + Research) and Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network are hosting a cleanup of Alki Beach at 10:00 am on Friday, April 15, in honor of Earth Day and to celebrate the first anniversary of the SR3 Marine Wildlife Hospital, the SeaLife Rescue Center. Show your love for all of the creatures that depend upon our beaches & learn about the important work being done by SR3 & Seal Sitters. Please dress for Seattle spring weather and bring appropriate footwear (waterproof is recommended.). In consideration of the environmental impact of single-use bottles, water will not be provided, so please bring whatever water and refreshments you’ll need. GoodDay Donuts will be provided! Equipment (gloves, hand sanitizer, bags, buckets, grabbers) will be available, but please bring your own if you have them! No need to register- just show up! Meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza, Alki Ave SW at 61st Ave SW. All ages welcome!

We also have two announcements from Erik Bell, who leads cleanups every weekend, and is supporting these two over the next two days:

FRIDAY HIGH POINT CLEANUP: Noon-2 pm Friday, Erik and other volunteers are “helping support the High Point Community Cleanup being organized by Seattle Housing Authority. This is a family-friendly, leisurely clean.” Meet in the parking lot behind Neighborhood House High Point, 6400 Sylvan Way SW.

SATURDAY PARK CLEANUP: Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th/Alaska), 11 am-1 pm. Erik and other volunteers are helping support “\an active encampment cleanup that has been organized by We Heart Seattle (adults only)” with “buy-in from the people living in the camp to come help in the cleanup. That said, the area will be a grittier style clean with areas needing cleaning up around the tents (we’ll receive instruction as to what needs cleaning there) as well as over the hillside, which will be a tougher area to access.” They’re also welcoming people to clean up along the sidewalk on 35th, Erik says.

For both of the above cleanups, he adds that “Vests, gloves, buckets and pickup sticks will be provided.” If you need to contact him, 206-852-9552.

EARTH DAY WEEKEND: Plan ahead for multiple West Seattle cleanup-volunteering opportunities! Here are links to the listings in our event calendar:

–Highland Park Elementary cleanup, 9 am-noon April 23

–Student-led Alki Beach cleanup, 10 am-noon April 23

–Highland Park community cleanup, 10 am-noon April 23

And looking even further into the future:

–Highland Park Way cleanup, 9 am-11 am April 30