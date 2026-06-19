VICTORY: Watching USA vs. Australia World Cup win in West Seattle

1:07 PM: Soccer fans of all ages are watching the USA vs. Australia World Cup match right now, whether at the stadium downtown or at local venues. Our first stop this afternoon was Ounces in North Delridge, where they’re having watch parties for all the USA matches, not just the one that’s being played in Seattle.

Ounces has been partnering with rhw Junction and Rhodies FCs, whose owner Jessica Pierce is there watching too:

The USA is up 2-0 at halftime; still time to get to a watch party – we have a list in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.

1:47 PM: USA still up 2-0. (Wondering how the World Cup works? We were. Here’s the ESPN explainer.) Our crew has been wandering Admiral. Above, Admiral Pub, which has been watching ALL the World Cup matches, not just those in Seattle and/or involving the USA team Below, Circa (WSB sponsor):

And The Good Society:

2:12 PM: USA wins, and that sends them to the “knockout rounds” for the first time. Next World Cup match in Seattle is Wednesday (June 24), again at noon, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar.