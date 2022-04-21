WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these business burglars or their vehicle?

Meeples Games was burglarized early today. The report and photos are from Dani at Meeples:

Early this morning we had a break in at Meeples Games. We are asking for help from the community to try to identify these two individuals or the vehicle they are driving.

-Break-in happened at 5:07 am on Thursday, April 21st

-They took about $2000 worth of Magic: the Gathering singles from our case

-They left around 5:11 am.

-They were carrying a large yellow crowbar which can be seen in a few of the pictures.

-Anyone with information should call us (206.535.7896)