WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these business burglars or their vehicle?

Meeples Games was burglarized early today. The report and photos are from Dani at Meeples:
Early this morning we had a break in at Meeples Games. We are asking for help from the community to try to identify these two individuals or the vehicle they are driving.
-Break-in happened at 5:07 am on Thursday, April 21st
-They took about $2000 worth of Magic: the Gathering singles from our case
-They left around 5:11 am.
-They were carrying a large yellow crowbar which can be seen in a few of the pictures.
-Anyone with information should call us (206.535.7896)
The police incident number is 22-099401.
