The photo and report are from Sara in Sunrise Heights:

This Volvo has been sitting (in this spot) for over 2 weeks. It’s been reported to the city but I thought I would let folks know since, when my car was stolen in front of my house, it took the city over a month to let me know, when it was sitting only 10 blocks away!

We’ve omitted the exact location so as not to make it a theft target. You can contact us for more info if you or someone you know is teh owner.