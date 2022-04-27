One day left for what might be your most important comment about West Seattle light rail

It’s not necessarily your final chance to comment on Sound Transit‘s West Seattle light-rail plan, but it’s arguably the most important, and you now have one day left to get your comment in. Tomorrow (Thursday, April 28th) is the deadline for commenting on the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement – which examines the potential station locations and routing proposed for West Seattle light rail to get across the Duwamish River and through the North Delridge and Avalon areas on its way to The Junction. The DEIS has been out for three months, with more than 1,000 comments received as of our last check earlier this month. If you haven’t read a word of it, you can at least go through the Executive Summary. (All our coverage is archived here.) Once you’re ready to comment, here’s how. All the comments received by tomorrow will have to be addressed in the final EIS, expected to be ready next year, before the Sound Transit Board makes a final decision on what to build.