Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday sunset photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIGHT RAIL: If you missed our preview, the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee is getting two presentations regarding the West Seattle-Ballard light-rail extensions at its meeting under way right now – on the city’s draft comments, and on ST’s proposed cost-savings and “refinements.” You can watch here (they just began, as we publish this); the full video will be available later today.

JEWELRY SALE: The entire store at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) is 30 percent off! Open today at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton), until 6 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: At 1:35 pm, the tide is out to -2.3 feet – tread lightly!

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads this long-running weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!