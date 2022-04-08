FOLLOWUP: ‘Driver report card’ signs, week 4

Week 4 of what the city says is a six-week experiment – two signs in High Point displaying results from a weekly check of how many drivers stop for pedestrians. Above, the Sylvan Way count is up to 17 percent, for an unmarked crossing, from last week‘s 11 percent; below, the 34th/Morgan marked crosswalk takes a drop to 22 percent from last week’s 43 percent.

According to SDOT, the percentages are from a hand count done by student interns working with Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association. After six weeks, the signs are supposed to be moved elsewhere in the city.