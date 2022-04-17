Easter services and more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EASTER SERVICES: This week our list features the local churches that sent us their info for Easter/Holy Week. That includes two sunrise services – both at 6:30 am – with the West Seattle Ministerial Association at Forest Lawn Cemetery (6701 30th SW) and with the local UCC churches at Alki Beach.

PASSOVER CONTINUES: See the calendar for West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah for Passover observances.

DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: The University of Washington beach-volleyball team is hosting the Husky Invitational tournament again today at Alki, with play starting today at 10 am and continuing through the championship match at 2:30 pm.

ALKI KAYAK TOURS’ FIRST WEEKEND: As reported here Friday, AKT has just opened at Seacrest for the season, with tours and rentals, 10 am-6 pm Fridays-Saturdays-Sundays.

DONATION DRIVE: Food, backpacks, blankets, and more will be collected at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) 11 am-3 pm today – details here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!