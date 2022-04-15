BIZNOTE: Alki Kayak Tours opening for the season

One of West Seattle’s unique seasonal businesses is about to open its doors for the year. The photo and update are from Gill at Alki Kayak Tours: “Just wanted to let you know that Alki Kayak Tours is opening this weekend for the season! We’ll be open for Kayak, Paddleboard, and Bike Tours and Rentals, Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 10-6.” AKT is at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW), same place you’ll find the West Seattle Water Taxi dock and Marination Ma Kai.