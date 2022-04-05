DAY TWO: 40 sales already signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day’s May 14th comeback

After the first 24 hours of registration for the 16th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – first one since 2019 – we already have 40 sales signed up!

Saturday, May 14, 2022, is the day for simultaneous sales all around West Seattle. Registration will be open for about three weeks – no earlier than April 25th – in case you are still deciding. We close it a few weeks before WSCGSD so we have time to make a map/guide with locations and listings for all registered sales, in clickable and printable formats, available a week before sale day so you can plan. Several other Seattle neighborhoods have Garage Sale Days; this one started in 2005, and we’ve coordinated it since 2008, when we reduced the fees (which we’ve never raised) – $12 for an individual sale, $20 for a business/organization/school, $30 for a block sale of three or more sellers. Official WSCGSD hours on May 14th will be 9 am-3 pm, but sellers can start earlier and/or end later – we advise including your extra hours in your up-to-20-words listing (sale description) in the guide. Ready to get your sale registered? Go here!