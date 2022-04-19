West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

51℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest another suspect in robbery rampage including West Seattle holdup, Tacoma murder

April 19, 2022 5:28 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(Security-camera image from April 6th West Seattle robbery)

Eight days after the arrest of one suspect linked to robberies including the West Seattle Bellevue Rare Coins holdup and one during which a Tacoma cannabis-shop worker was killed, another has been arrested. Tacoma Police announced that 16-year-old Montrell D. Hatfield was arrested by Seattle Police in Kent – same location and agency that arrested 15-year-old Marshon D. Jones last week. After arresting Jones, SPD confirmed to WSB that he and Hatfield were suspects in the April 6th robbery here. So far, the two are charged in the March Tacoma robbery/murder and in a February robbery in Federal Way. Court documents indicate Hatfield is the suspect described in multiple cases as having a “distinctive limp” because of a prosthetic leg.

Share This

2 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest another suspect in robbery rampage including West Seattle holdup, Tacoma murder"

  • StopCuttingDownTrees April 19, 2022 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    Now let’s hope a REAL judge puts them away in adult prison for several decades.

  • Mellow Kitty April 19, 2022 (6:16 pm)
    Reply

    Charge them as adults. Even teenagers can figure out armed robbery and murder are against the law. Start making criminals face consequences that reflect the seriousness of the crime. A murder conviction should bring an automatic life sentence with no parole. You murder someone; you stay in prison until you die. You are an obvious threat to society. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.