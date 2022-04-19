CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police arrest another suspect in robbery rampage including West Seattle holdup, Tacoma murder

(Security-camera image from April 6th West Seattle robbery)

Eight days after the arrest of one suspect linked to robberies including the West Seattle Bellevue Rare Coins holdup and one during which a Tacoma cannabis-shop worker was killed, another has been arrested. Tacoma Police announced that 16-year-old Montrell D. Hatfield was arrested by Seattle Police in Kent – same location and agency that arrested 15-year-old Marshon D. Jones last week. After arresting Jones, SPD confirmed to WSB that he and Hatfield were suspects in the April 6th robbery here. So far, the two are charged in the March Tacoma robbery/murder and in a February robbery in Federal Way. Court documents indicate Hatfield is the suspect described in multiple cases as having a “distinctive limp” because of a prosthetic leg.