UPDATE: Shooting investigation at 30th/Elmgrove

2:50 PM: SPD and SFD are responding to 30th/Elmgrove, where there’s a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound to the back.

2:53 PM: Dispatch asked police if they want schools in the area to shelter in place; officers noted that there seems to be a time delay (suggesting it’s not known whether there’s active danger). They said a witness reported ‘four participants’ in the shooting and that all were reported to be “actively shooting at each other.” Roxhill Park also is reported to have been involved in some way (though it’s a half mile from the originally reported scene)

3:05 PM: We’ve just arrived at 30th/Elmgrove, where Medic 26 has just departed, reportedly with the victim, headed for Harborview. Police are still at the scene. At least one person is reported to be in custody. Via medical radio, the victim is reported to be an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the upper torso and is conscious.

3:20 PM: We’ve now arrived at Roxhill Park. The west side of the park is taped off and police have reported finding evidence of gunfire here.