CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police link West Seattle holdup to regional robbery rampage, after arresting 1 suspect

Over the weekend, we published security-camera images from last Wednesday’s armed robbery at Bellevue Rare Coins in The Junction. The description of one robber as having a distinctive limp had some wondering if they were the same people suspected in a region-wide robbery and murder rampage, mostly targeting cannabis shops, with a store employee killed during a Tacoma holdup. Today, one of those suspects, 15-year-old Marshon D. Jones, was arrested, while another, 16-year-old Montrell D. Hatfield, remains at large. SPD has subsequently confirmed to WSB, “Robbery detectives have confirmed that they are the suspects in the Bellevue Rare Coins robbery, and are being investigated further. That investigation, and further attempts to locate the other suspects, continues.” After last week’s West Seattle robbery, the store closed for three months of security updates and remodeling work. If you have any information about the robbers who are still at large, call Seattle Police and refer to incident # 22-085753.