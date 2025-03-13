HAPPENING NOW: Lunar eclipse, visible over West Seattle

9:47 PM: Yes, the full moon is in view, high in the eastern sky, so for now at least, the lunar eclipse is visible! West Seattle’s expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen gave this timeline for tonight:

starts at 8:57 pm,

gets interesting at 10:10 pm,

peaks at 11:58 pm,

becomes less visible at 1:48 am and

finishes at 3:00 am

Updates to come!

10:17 PM: Thanks to Kevin Freitas for sharing that image from the top of the hour, when the moon started dimming (that’s what this eclipse will entail, NOT a total darkening/obscuring).

10:30 PM: Just went out for a look. Sizable “bite” off the bottom of the moon, and it is very easy to get a closer look through regular binoculars. … Kevin sent this updated image: