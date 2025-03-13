West Seattle, Washington

13 Thursday

38℉

HAPPENING NOW: Lunar eclipse, visible over West Seattle

March 13, 2025 9:47 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

9:47 PM: Yes, the full moon is in view, high in the eastern sky, so for now at least, the lunar eclipse is visible! West Seattle’s expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen gave this timeline for tonight:

starts at 8:57 pm,
gets interesting at 10:10 pm,
peaks at 11:58 pm,
becomes less visible at 1:48 am and
finishes at 3:00 am

Updates to come!

10:17 PM: Thanks to Kevin Freitas for sharing that image from the top of the hour, when the moon started dimming (that’s what this eclipse will entail, NOT a total darkening/obscuring).

10:30 PM: Just went out for a look. Sizable “bite” off the bottom of the moon, and it is very easy to get a closer look through regular binoculars. … Kevin sent this updated image:

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Lunar eclipse, visible over West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.