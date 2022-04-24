CORONAVIRUS: Here’s how local trends are going

As each weekend ends, we look at the local COVID trends. Cases are up for a fifth week, hospitalizations are up, and deaths are down. All three categories remain far lower than the winter peaks you can see on the graphs that are shown on the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*19 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 644 new daily cases countywide (up from 635 when we checked a week ago)

*16 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 5 new hospitalizations daily (up from 4 a week ago)

*11 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 1 death daily (same as the two-week average last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*489 cases between 4/4 and 4/18, up from 202 between 3/20 and 4/3

*5 hospitalizations between 4/4 and 4/18, up from 2 between 3/20 and 4/3

*No deaths between 4/4 and 4/18, unchanged from between 3/20 and 4/3

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.8 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.5 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*48.5 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .4% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 52.6% have had a booster

98116 – 92.6% completed initial series (up .2% from a week earlier), 64.4% have had a booster

98126 – 83.4% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 54.3% have had a booster

98136 – 93.4% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.3% have had a booster

98146 – 82.9% completed initial series (up .2% from a week earlier), 47.4% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: No pop-up clinics on the near-future schedule, so you can look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, 8 am-noon Tuesday-Friday this week). … Last week a commenter asked about reporting self-test results. That’s explained on this page.