9 for your West Seattle Monday

(WSB photo, seen last week while we were out on a story)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

COVID BRIEFING: Just announced, King County is now at “medium” status, and Public Health Seattle-KC is having a briefing at noon – you can watch it here,

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm online, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to watch/listen.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY MEETUP: 2:15 pm on the HPE playground (1012 SW Trenton), as announced by the HPEPTA, “school parents will have 2 tables setup immediately after school for an informal meetup and information sharing. Please stop by the kindergarten playground or the playground net climber after school for snacks and mingling.”

SPORTS: One high-school-soccer home game today: At Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS hosts O’Dea at 4:30 pm.

FREE YOGA: All Levels Yoga Flow, 5 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW). “Move through subtle and fluid movements, meditation, restorative postures, and breathing. Appropriate for all levels, with focus on beginners. Student requests are welcome, creating a unique practice that improves balance, strength, and flexibility.” Free – just show up.

LINE DANCING: 6:15 pm class at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – drop-ins welcome. Details are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’: Madison Middle School‘s online production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” debuts at 7 pm tonight. Our calendar listing has the link for RSVP’ing/viewing,

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something coming up that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!