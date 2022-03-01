West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: SPD Mounted Patrol at Alki

March 1, 2022 2:24 pm
Thanks to the texter who sent that photo with word that the Seattle Police Mounted Patrol had arrived on Alki. We were out photographing something else at the time and went right over to see if we could catch up with them; saw the empty truck and trailer, but couldn’t find the horses/officers. They’re often out for training/acclimation rides this time of year; the unit is based in West Seattle, on the west side of Westcrest Park. Citywide media reported that the unit got two new horses last fall.

  • CarDriver March 1, 2022 (2:29 pm)
    Had seen the(empty)trailer also. I thought their budget had been axed. Luckily I’m wrong as they’re excellent options for large crowd wrangling.

  • Joe March 1, 2022 (2:50 pm)
    Why in the world do we spend money so police can play cowboy? What possible benefits to crime fighting comes from cops on horses?  Guess the money’s better spent on horses than on militarizing cops but jeez.

  • WSeaRes March 1, 2022 (3:10 pm)
    I thought this was one of the cuts made during the “defund” movement? I’m curious as to how mounted patrol is beneficial, especially in a time when SPD is severely understaffed. I’d rather have the patrol officers in vehicle to respond to calls quicker than on horseback at Alki (even if it was just training). Maybe add bicycle officers to Alki for spring and summer but only if the staffing levels allow it by then… Instead of a horseback officers trotting around uselessly in the city. SMH. 

    • WSB March 1, 2022 (3:50 pm)
      There was a lot PROPOSED back then. Contrary to popular misconception, little of it happened.

