WEST SEATTLE SCENE: SPD Mounted Patrol at Alki

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo with word that the Seattle Police Mounted Patrol had arrived on Alki. We were out photographing something else at the time and went right over to see if we could catch up with them; saw the empty truck and trailer, but couldn’t find the horses/officers. They’re often out for training/acclimation rides this time of year; the unit is based in West Seattle, on the west side of Westcrest Park. Citywide media reported that the unit got two new horses last fall.