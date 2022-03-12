WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 18 notes!

(Bald Eagles at Lincoln Park, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Last day of Standard Time until fall! At 2 am Sunday, we “spring forward” an hour. Before then – here’s what’s happening:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Three for today. The sewer-pipe repairs on Beach Drive just north of Lowman Beach are scheduled to continue. Flaggers are assisting … In Highland Park, SDOT is building a natural-drainage system on SW Webster between 12th and 15th, 7:30 am-4 pm … And this morning, the eastbound ramp from Spokane Street to SB Highway 99 will be closed while SDOT repairs the lane divider.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Find local Scouts out selling cookies today – use the lookup.

CLEANUP: 10 am-noon, join Erik and friends for a pop-up cleanup in South Park; meet at Sea Mar (1040 S. Henderson):

This is a family-friendly, leisurely clean starting at Sea Mar Community Care Center in South Park. We’ll start cleaning on the upper campus and from there will send groups east to 14th towards other Sea Mar properties and the surrounding South Park neighborhoods depending on time and group size. Vests, gloves, buckets, and pickup sticks will be provided and we’ll transfer all the trash into Seattle Public Utilities bags for pickup. Come for as little or as much as you’d like, invite your family and friends as we make this a safer environment for our community. I’ll be walking & cleaning too so if I miss you at the start time I’ll leave the supplies at the starting point. I can be reached at 206-852-9552 (Erik).

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

VISIT THE STONE COTTAGE: 11 am-12:30 pm, presented by Historic Seattle. Advance registration required to get the meet-up location – check here to see if you can sign up at the last minute.

VACCINATION POP-UP: Noon-4 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie), with some room for walk-ins, as previewed here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

HUNT FOR SPRING; All-ages outdoor activities at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way), 1-4 pm.

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

WHISKEY TASTINGS: Try Irish whiskeys at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) 2-4 pm today.

2 SHOWS AT KENYON HALL: 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Dennis James returns to historic Kenyon Hall‘s Mighty Wurlitzer to accompany silent movies – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

NEW GALLERY’S GRAND OPENING: 4-7 pm, celebrate the grand opening of Lars Gesing‘s new gallery at 4413 42nd SW, as previewed here.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, The Retromancers, Apart@theSeems, The New Relics. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Final weekend for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this whimsical musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

DRAG SHOW: Tonight’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE POGGIE: The Lumberjax play tonight, 9 pm. (4717 California SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!