CORONAVIRUS: 3 upcoming vaccination pop-ups

Last weekend brought the end of West Seattle’s long-running city-supported COVID-19 vaccination clinic. But three local pop-ups have been announced for this month. For everyone eligible, the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) is offering a community vaccination clinic noon-4 pm Saturday, March 12th; limited walk-in opportunities are expected, but you can also make an appointment – this flyer explains how. Meantime, for Seattle Public Schools students and staff, the district is promoting two upcoming clinics – 3-5 pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 3rd) at Upton Flats (35th/Graham) in High Point, and 9 am-1 pm Saturday, March 19, at Concord International (723 S. Concord) in South Park. For other availability, the state continues offering an online locator tool.
