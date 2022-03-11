BIZNOTES: New gallery’s grand opening; shop reopens; fitness studio’s change

Three West Seattle business notes this afternoon:

GALLERY OPENING: Another special event this weekend – the grand opening of the Lars Gesing Fine Art Nature Images Gallery, 4-7 pm Saturday (March 12th) at 4413 42nd SW in The Junction.

(Photo courtesy Lars Gesing)

The artist explains, “I am an award-winning German-born, Seattle-based photographic artist specializing in luxury large-format residential and commercial art installations. By capturing the essence of our joy in nature, my artworks allow people to turn their space into a sanctuary.” He also describes his images as “a comfortable escape for your busy mind, a daily dose of happiness and positivity in your home or office.” After Saturday night’s event, Gesing says, his gallery will be open by appointment, and also on West Seattle Art Walk nights (second Thursdays) starting April 14th.

SHOP REOPENS: Inner Alchemy has reopened the Crystal Shop at 3043 California SW, according to proprietor Maari Falsetto, who says it’s open every Wednesday and Saturday, noon-4 pm. She also says Inner Alchemy is offering a Kundalini Yoga, Meditation and Gong Bath event every Sunday from 7 pm to 8:30 pm – find out more about it here.

FITNESS STUDIO’S CHANGE: StarCycle West Seattle (4532 42nd SW) has announced new ownership, and says that “we are in a complete rebuilding phase” – that includes offering discounts and free trials. The indoor-cycling franchise opened two and a half years ago in the Adell mixed-use building.