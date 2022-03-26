WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Civic (update: found)

11:02 AM: Another stolen vehicle to watch for:
The green Honda Civic LX belongs to Angie‘s nephew. She reports via email that it was stolen Friday in Highland Park, near 9th and Roxbury.
4:32 PM: Angie just reported the car’s been found.
Things have been getting worse in HP with prowling and car theft, as has been reported here recently. A car prowler was checking car handles at 3:30 this morning. A neighbor chased a home invasion perp to the trailers on Henderson last week. With all the crime apologists around here, you’d think the same day they get released, there would be plenty of people willing to bring them into their own homes to reform them.
