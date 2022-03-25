WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Child hit by pellet; car prowl

4:53 PM: From Janna:
Someone shot my 11-year-old with an airsoft gun as he rode his bike home from school today. Hit him in the ear. It was a little after 3:00 around 42nd/Manning. The shots came from a dark gray Honda Element or Kia Soul – one of those boxy cars. He thinks there were four people in the car and that one of them had a beard.
If anyone has a clue who this could be or has experienced something similar, please contact me at janna@lka-legal.com
No police report # yet. Janna says her son is doing OK.
5:51 PM: Adding Haley‘s car-prowl report that just came in via email since Crime Watch is still atop our main page:
On March 23rd around 10 pm, my car was broken into in my driveway on Southwest Hill and California Avenue in the North Admiral area. They took everything from my car and stole my garage key. I just wanted to share for others in the area.
