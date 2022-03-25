WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Child hit by pellet; car prowl

4:53 PM: From Janna:

Someone shot my 11-year-old with an airsoft gun as he rode his bike home from school today. Hit him in the ear. It was a little after 3:00 around 42nd/Manning. The shots came from a dark gray Honda Element or Kia Soul – one of those boxy cars. He thinks there were four people in the car and that one of them had a beard. If anyone has a clue who this could be or has experienced something similar, please contact me at janna@lka-legal.com

No police report # yet. Janna says her son is doing OK.

5:51 PM: Adding Haley‘s car-prowl report that just came in via email since Crime Watch is still atop our main page: