West Seattle, Washington

27 Sunday

57℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Child hit by pellet; car prowl

March 25, 2022 4:53 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

4:53 PM: From Janna:

Someone shot my 11-year-old with an airsoft gun as he rode his bike home from school today. Hit him in the ear. It was a little after 3:00 around 42nd/Manning. The shots came from a dark gray Honda Element or Kia Soul – one of those boxy cars. He thinks there were four people in the car and that one of them had a beard.

If anyone has a clue who this could be or has experienced something similar, please contact me at janna@lka-legal.com

No police report # yet. Janna says her son is doing OK.

5:51 PM: Adding Haley‘s car-prowl report that just came in via email since Crime Watch is still atop our main page:

On March 23rd around 10 pm, my car was broken into in my driveway on Southwest Hill and California Avenue in the North Admiral area. They took everything from my car and stole my garage key. I just wanted to share for others in the area.

Share This

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Child hit by pellet; car prowl"

  • bolo March 25, 2022 (5:00 pm)
    Reply

    Yes something extremely similar happened to me biking today 11:30 on Fauntleroy. I will contact you immediately.

    • Janna March 25, 2022 (6:40 pm)
      Reply

      Please do, thank you!

      • bolo March 25, 2022 (9:43 pm)
        Reply

        Sent you an email at 5pm.

  • Janna March 25, 2022 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    I’m the mom – just adding that I’m now hearing about a TikTok challenge involving shooting frozen Orbeez at kids. My son said he found the airsoft pellet (but left it there, naturally, and rode home). Maybe white Orbeez look the same as airsoft pellets…? Either way, they hurt. 🙁

  • CJ March 25, 2022 (6:00 pm)
    Reply

    The rear windows on the Honda Element don’t roll down so if the shots came from the rear it wasn’t an Element.

  • David March 26, 2022 (8:45 am)
    Reply

    We need to teach kids/young adults some critical thinking skills. Blindly following trends and suggestions on social media can have serious repercussions.  https://www.mlive.com/news/2022/03/michigan-teen-charged-with-assault-after-allegedly-doing-tiktoks-orbeez-challenge.html.Also, if I the perpetrator is found and they claim they did it because of the tik tok challenge, I wonder if there is any chance the victims can go after said social media platform. I’m not pro litigation, but I do think social media needs to be more responsible. If they need to worry about lawsuits, they may become more responsible.

  • Cornelius T. Sourdough March 26, 2022 (9:01 am)
    Reply

    When I was a kid somebody I knew lost an eyeball to a ricocheted air soft pellet. Also the guns looked so real that onetime the local PD responded and drew their real firearms on a bunch of us neighborhood kids. Bottom line is that even facsimile or pellet guns can cause/provoke a mortal response and should be treated as such. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.