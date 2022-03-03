West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What we learned from the first 9 ‘progress reports’

March 3, 2022 9:49 pm
(SDOT bridge-top camera image, noontime today)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

As part of the West Seattle Bridge repair contract, weekly progress reports are required. In late January, we asked SDOT for those reports; they told us our request had to go through the city’s public-disclosure-request system, which subsequently estimated our request would take a month to fulfill. It did. This week we received minutes from the first nine weekly progress meetings, from November 23rd through January 18th.

The documents show that these meetings are held at 8 am Tuesdays. The reports, usually two to three pages long, are not detailed, and the ones we’ve received don’t reveal anything dramatic, but there are a few points of interest. Most notable is that the concrete-drivers strike first turns up in the January 11th report, with this notation:

Ongoing Teamsters strike against the concrete suppliers locally has shut down many jobsites. While there are no impacts to the project yet, concern for concrete availability once suppliers are allowed to deliver again. Concrete suppliers will address in order of priority based on volume. Given the lower volume of the project, concerns with meeting the schedule deadlines are being monitored and schedule options are being explored to condense the concrete delivery timeframe.

That note appeared four weeks before Mayor Bruce Harrell stood before media crews and warned that the strike would delay the bridge reopening if concrete didn’t become available by February 20th.

Other notes of interest include a COVID outbreak reported among the bridge crew in the January 18th report – three confirmed cases and one suspected case; the report adds that “all were fully vaccinated.” From mid-December to mid-January, there were multiple mentions of logistics for the raising of the bridge work platforms.

(WSB photo, January 29th, just before second half of second platform went up)

They were at one point expected to be hoisted in December, but instead went up in January; progress-meeting minutes indicate that working with the railroad took extra time – “railroad comments” were cited as a reason for a resubmittal of documents related to the hoisting.

The reports are on forms with a preset list of discussion topics, and lists of invitees/attendees, from repair contractor Kraemer North America, SDOT, consultant (and repair designer) WSP, and in addition to SDOT’s in-house communicators, representatives of communications consultant Stepherson and Associates. We have put in public-disclosure requests for the weekly reports filed since the ones we received, and are waiting for estimates on how long that’ll take.

P.S. As for what’s happening now with the bridge, work continues, minus concrete. Last week, SDOT told the West Seattle Transportation Coalition they still hope to be able to reopen the bridge in mid-2022.

On the strike front, the drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 174, says it wants to bargain individually with the concrete suppliers; the suppliers responded with a statement today accusing the drivers of trying to “bully the construction industry.”

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What we learned from the first 9 'progress reports'"

  • dwb March 3, 2022 (9:59 pm)
    “As part of the West Seattle Bridge repair contract, weekly progress reports are required. In late January, we asked SDOT for those reports; they told us our request had to go through the city’s public-disclosure-request system, which subsequently estimated our request would take a month to fulfill. It did.”

    WSB, what’s your interpretation of having to jump through hoops to get this public document? Intentional disregard for transparency? I’d think, out of an overabundance of caution and desire to satisfy the public’s desire for updates, they’d make this more easily accessible, and this was just an oversight. But maybe it’s just another own-goal by the bumpkins running SDOT. Who knows. Either scenario isn’t encouraging.

    • WSB March 3, 2022 (10:23 pm)
      When I protested that the request shouldn’t have to go through a PDR, the explanation from an SDOT spokesperson was:

      “We are responding to the request for the project documents in a consistent manner to how we would respond to any request for project documents for a capital project. These reports aren’t created by SDOT staff, they are technical submittals created by the contractor and each needs to go through a review process before we finalize and then release these documents. Each weekly and monthly report will also be reviewed through the PDR process and released as soon as possible.

      “SDOT’s public disclosure team is best situated to get these documents to you as soon as possible while maintaining compliance with the Washington State Public Records Act.”

      PDR teams are reported to be routinely bogged down in requests, so “as soon as possible” equaled a month in this case. We’ll see if subsequent requests move any faster.

      P,S, I should note that my request months ago for the repair contract – multiple documents totaling many hundreds of pages – was granted without a PDR. – TR

  • Name that shan't be spoken March 3, 2022 (10:23 pm)
    Once again, the concrete for this project can absolutely be sourced from nearby sources/counties, it just takes a will to get this important project done.  Whatever BS hurdles are mentioned it is just that, bull$hit.  Source the small-ish amount of concrete needed from other sources, it will only put more pressure on local companies to come back to the table and bargain due to lost money, not the other side of “supporting” the strikers/union.  I fully support union workers, F the concrete companies holding the city hostage.  Work around this unneeded obstacle to get our bridge up and running again.

