WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: City says concrete strike may push back reopening estimate

February 9, 2022 1:15 pm
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

We’re in White Center at a media briefing led by officials including King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. One bombshell just dropped: If the concrete strike isn’t resolved by February 20th, the West Seattle Bridge repair-completion schedule is going to slide. SDOT says they’ve rearranged various aspects of the project as much as they can but the contractor needs to pour concrete for the blocks and other structures that will hold the post-tensioning steel – interior strengthening that is a key component of the repair project. More details to come, including other affected city and county projects – the briefing is happening at a stalled county RapidRide H Line-related site in WC.

  • Kevin February 9, 2022 (1:23 pm)
    Good. More power to the unions. Incentive for the concrete companies to offer a fair contract.

  • k February 9, 2022 (1:35 pm)
    The concrete workers’ contracts expired in July 2021 and the companies are refusing to come to the table and even negotiate.  It’s far past time they got over their pride and resumed talks with workers about a fair contract.  People want to work, but they’re not going to do it for wages and conditions far below industry standards.

