ROAD-WORK ALERT: 5-way intersection changes, West Marginal Way repaving this weekend

Here’s your advance alert about road work this weekend – here’s the announcements from SDOT:

5-WAY WORK ON SUNDAY: One week ago, at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, SDOT mentioned the 5-way just west of the low bridge was being evaluated for changes. Here’s what SDOT is going to do on Sunday:

We’ll be working to close the northbound lane at the Chelan 5-way intersection for people turning into Terminals 5 and 7. This change is being made to help the West Seattle Bridge detour route run more smoothly. At this intersection, delays and traffic congestion from train activity have become more frequent and have ranged from just a minute or two, up to 90 minutes. Since this route is a vital pathway for people traveling into and out of West Seattle during the bridge closure, it is important that we keep traffic moving efficiently and safely for everyone using the roadways.

To make these changes, we’ll need to update the striping on the street, add and remove signs, and make some traffic signal updates. During this work, we’ll need to turn off the signal for a period of time. We’ll have a uniformed police officer directing traffic at the intersection to make sure traffic is moving efficiently during this work. We’ll start as early as 4 AM on Sunday morning and expect to be done by 1:30 PM that afternoon.

These changes will mostly impact freight trucks and employees traveling to Terminal 5 and 7. We will be prohibiting the following movements:

Eastbound left turns from Chelan Ave SW

Northbound straight-through from Delridge Way SW

Northbound straight through from SW Spokane St (from the low bridge)

Westbound right turn from West Marginal Way SW

What other ways can freight and employees get to Terminal 5 and 7?

Freight and employees will be rerouted to an alternate route using the Terminal 5 access bridge. This bridge has a designated right-turn lane to Terminal 7 for people driving to that terminal. To access the Terminal 5 bridge, turn onto SW Spokane St and turn left, just before the entrance to the Spokane Street Swing Bridge. The Terminal 5 access bridge travels over the Chelan 5-way intersection and directly to the terminals.