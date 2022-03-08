Remembering Yvette A. Laughlin, 1938-2022

Family and friends are remembering Yvette A. Laughlin, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Yvette Anna Laughlin passed away peacefully on February 24 with her daughters by her side, holding her hands.

Yvette was born March 27, 1938, near Poitiers, France, the oldest of five siblings. She grew up on a small farm in the French countryside, and in 1961, she married and moved to Seattle with her husband and first child. She lived in West Seattle the remainder of her life.

She was French through and through but was also fiercely proud to be a naturalized citizen of the United States. She never missed a voting day and instilled in her children a duty to vote as well.

She was beautiful, outgoing, and she never met a stranger. She loved young people and stayed younger by hanging out with them. She was always willing to lend a hand to help anyone that needed assistance and supported many causes to help those less fortunate, people and animals alike. Her faith in God sustained her through many difficult times.

Her love of gardening was always on display every spring and summer when neighbors would stop by her yard just to see what was new that year.

She is survived by her children Betty Laughlin (Pierre LaRochelle), Steve Laughlin (Suzanne Nielsen), and Michelle Laughlin, and by her siblings, Andre Maillochot (Simone), Bernard Maillochot, Michelle Maillochot, and Remy Maillochot, as well as nieces and nephews in France.