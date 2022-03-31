BIZNOTE: Last day for Lee’s Asian Restaurant

That’s a pan holding eight orders of Seven Flavor Beef from Lee’s Asian Restaurant in The Junction. Today, as reported here last month, is Lee’s last day; Keith Bacon (producer of the All Ways West Seattle podcast) and husband Corianton Hale are major fans of Lee’s, and sent the photo after stocking up on their favorite menu item to get some into the freezer for the future. After 20 years, Lee’s is closing – two weeks after neighbor Kamei shuttered – as their building will be torn down soon for mixed-use redevelopment (plans filed with the city say work could start within weeks).