BIZNOTE: Last day for Lee’s Asian Restaurant

March 31, 2022 12:46 pm
That’s a pan holding eight orders of Seven Flavor Beef from Lee’s Asian Restaurant in The Junction. Today, as reported here last month, is Lee’s last day; Keith Bacon (producer of the All Ways West Seattle podcast) and husband Corianton Hale are major fans of Lee’s, and sent the photo after stocking up on their favorite menu item to get some into the freezer for the future. After 20 years, Lee’s is closing – two weeks after neighbor Kamei shuttered – as their building will be torn down soon for mixed-use redevelopment (plans filed with the city say work could start within weeks).

  • Mark Schletty March 31, 2022 (1:29 pm)
    Saddest day in a very long time. Irreplaceable. I hope the development forcing them out knows about bad karma for hurting a whole community. Please, Lee’s, find a new place near here.  We will follow you.  

  • Paul March 31, 2022 (1:34 pm)
    Dear Lee’s Asian – our family will miss you dearly!  You are such a part of The Junction.  Thank you for all of the wonderful food and memories over the years.  We hope you will consider re-opening in another space soon…we will be there to support you!  All the best.

