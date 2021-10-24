West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction’s Kamei Japanese Restaurant closing in a few months

October 24, 2021 7:07 pm
2 COMMENTS
Thanks for the tips. Kamei Japanese Restaurant in The Junction (4512 California SW) has confirmed via its website what it’s been telling customers for a while – that it’s closing after the end of the year. The announcement notes that the restaurant’s been there for more than 20 years and adds, “We’ve been lucky and honored to be part of this West Seattle community and will miss seeing the faces of our friends and family that come by to eat sushi and be merry. We’ll still only be open for pickup until we close in early 2022.” Though this wasn’t cited in Kamei’s message, it should be noted that the site’s long been planned for redevelopment – the proposed project finished Design Review two years ago.

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction's Kamei Japanese Restaurant closing in a few months"

  • photon October 24, 2021 (8:02 pm)
    Nooo! They have the best tempura. We’ve really appreciated their Covid safety, too.  

  • Sue H October 24, 2021 (8:10 pm)
    Oh no … That’s one of my favorite West Seattle restaurants. 

