BIZNOTE: Happy 20th anniversary, Dream Dinners! Celebrate with deals

Dream Dinners, “the original meal-kit company,” is 20 years old. The company’s had a West Seattle presence (longtime WSB sponsor) for almost that long. You’re invited to celebrate with special deals. Here’s the announcement:

Everyone knows the expression “time flies when you’re having fun,” and few know that better than Dream Dinners West Seattle owners Mark and Meghan Hogan, who have spent the past nearly three years providing delicious, time-saving meal kits to families in their local community.

In April 2019, Mark and Meghan Hogan purchased the Dream Dinners franchise store, which has been in West Seattle for 17 years, and are now celebrating the company’s exciting milestone 20th anniversary.

Dream Dinners is an innovative concept in meal prep that eliminates the stress of daily menu planning, grocery shopping, prep-work, and clean-up by moving the process out of home kitchens into specially equipped professional prep kitchens. Every item comes with complete cooking instructions and serving suggestions. Additional vegetables, side dishes and desserts are available for purchase to “round out” a meal, plus pre-prepped breakfast and lunch solutions, adding to the convenience of Dream Dinners as a one-stop shop.

Recently they had to pivot away from guests preparing their own meal kits, due to Covid regulations. They now prepare all the meal kits for their customers. Guests simply stop by the store curbside to pick up the pre-prepped meal kits.

To pay tribute to this exciting milestone, and to thank you for your support, Dream Dinners the Original Meal Kit Company will be celebrating by offering milestone savings to new Guests. Use the code: BIRTHDAY20 for $20 off a Starter Pack of 18 servings or BIRTHDAY40 for $40 off a standard order of 36 servings. (Start here.)

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to open a Dream Dinners franchise,” said Meghan Hogan. “We are excited for what the next decade will bring.” Use the birthday codes on your first order to help you appreciate meal kit convenience and ease your dinnertime dilemmas. When you enjoy Dream Dinners, you help them celebrate a milestone 20th Anniversary.

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in the continental United States at 69 locally owned and operated retail kitchens and on Door Dash Marketplace. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com

LOCAL JOBS!

If you would like to be a part of Dream Dinners the Original Meal Kit Company and work with exceptional people, please contact us. We are accepting applications and resumes at this time. Email: westseattlewa@dreamdinners.com / Call or Text: 206.938.5999.