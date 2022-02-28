What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of this soggy Monday:

SCHOOL CHOICE: Today’s the last day of open enrollment for school choice in Seattle Public Schools – here’s the reminder we published last week.

OPEN D&D: Play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

‘MANIFEST DESTINY JESUS’: Screening of this award-winning Seattle-based documentary, presented online by Alki UCC, 7:30 pm. Discussion afterward. All welcome – registration link is in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Sot something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!