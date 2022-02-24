DEADLINE: Seattle Public Schools’ open-enrollment period for school choice

If you’re interested in registering your child(ren) at Seattle Public Schools other than the one(s) to which they’ve been assigned, a deadline is coming up next week – a local parent thought you might appreciate a reminder about this message from the district:

Open Enrollment for School Choice ends Monday, Feb. 28. If you are interested in applying, please do so now. School Choice applications are accepted through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, but are only eligible for priority tiebreakers if received during Open Enrollment.

Every student in Seattle Public Schools is automatically assigned to their attendance area school, based on where they live. Families can also choose to apply to request that their student attend a different school through the Open Enrollment for School Choice process.

Reviewing Your Student’s 2022-23 School Assignment

Next year’s school assignments are now available in the Assignment Lookup Tool. Your student’s school assignment may have changed due to new school boundaries and the opening of new schools. To view your student’s assignment, you will need their date of birth and student ID number. You can find your student’s student ID by contacting Admissions at 206-252-0760 or by logging in to your account on The Source.

Please note: If your student is currently attending an option school or another school that is not their attendance area school by choice, they can continue at this school until the highest grade offered without having to apply during Open Enrollment again.

Applying for Another School

Before you can apply to another school, your student must be enrolled.

If your student wants to apply to attend a school that is not their assigned school, you must submit a School Choice form. We encourage families to apply during the Open Enrollment period. Only forms submitted during Open Enrollment will receive tiebreakers. Applications received after Open Enrollment are prioritized based on the date the application is received.

School Choice forms (are available now) online or at the John Stanford Center. More information and the forms are available on the School Choice page.