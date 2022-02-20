WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 notes

(Black-capped Chickadee, photographed by Sage K)

Sunday is here, and spring is exactly four weeks away. What to do while you wait? Here are today’s opportunities:

CHURCHES: Most West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with some gathering in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am-noon, join in an Admiral community cleanup – supplies provided, all ages welcome. Meet Erik at the Lafayette Elementary (California/Lander) entrance courtyard – more details in our calendar listing.

DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) is hoping you can drop off donations to help people stay warm and fed, 11 am-3 pm. Our preview has the list of what they’re welcoming.

ADMIRAL CHURCH COMMUNITY MEETING: 2 pm on the church lawn (4320 SW Hill), Admiral Church plans to talk with community members about “a financial crisis which will almost certainly mandate administrative and physical changes to our property as soon as 2023.”

BOOK CLUB: 3 pm, you’re invited to join the West Seattle Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club at an outdoor table at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW). Organizer Julia says, “Discussion will cover the second half of Charles Dickens, Bleak House (beginning with chapter 29, ‘The Young Man,” to the end).”

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: Today’s 3 pm matinee wraps up the play’s run at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!