SUNDAY: Winter donation drive to keep people warm and fed

One more way you can help over the three-day holiday weekend – Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) is hosting another donation drive this Sunday, with very specific items requested:
Alki UCC Food/Men’s Casual Clothing/Winter Gear Donations Drive
Sunday, February 20
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Front Courtyard
The Westside Interfaith Network, our donations-drive partner, is especially low on blankets, backpacks and sleeping bags to help keep our unsheltered neighbors warm and dry. We also welcome donations of clean men’s casual/work clothing and new men’s socks.
Non-perishable food donations are distributed by the White Center Food Bank. Priority items are:
Soup (pop top)
Broth
Peanut Butter
Rice
Sugar (in a box)
Condiments (BBQ, mustard, mayo)
Oil
Flour
Coffee & Tea
Soy Sauce
Mac and Cheese
Ramen Noodles
Salt
Black Pepper
Thank you!
