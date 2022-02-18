West Seattle, Washington

18 Friday

45℉

SUNDAY: Winter donation drive to keep people warm and fed

February 18, 2022 10:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

One more way you can help over the three-day holiday weekend – Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) is hosting another donation drive this Sunday, with very specific items requested:

Alki UCC Food/Men’s Casual Clothing/Winter Gear Donations Drive

Sunday, February 20
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Front Courtyard

The Westside Interfaith Network, our donations-drive partner, is especially low on blankets, backpacks and sleeping bags to help keep our unsheltered neighbors warm and dry. We also welcome donations of clean men’s casual/work clothing and new men’s socks.

Non-perishable food donations are distributed by the White Center Food Bank. Priority items are:

Soup (pop top)
Broth
Peanut Butter
Rice
Sugar (in a box)
Condiments (BBQ, mustard, mayo)
Oil
Flour
Coffee & Tea
Soy Sauce
Mac and Cheese
Ramen Noodles
Salt
Black Pepper

Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "SUNDAY: Winter donation drive to keep people warm and fed"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.