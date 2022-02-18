SUNDAY: Winter donation drive to keep people warm and fed

One more way you can help over the three-day holiday weekend – Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) is hosting another donation drive this Sunday, with very specific items requested:

Alki UCC Food/Men’s Casual Clothing/Winter Gear Donations Drive

Sunday, February 20

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front Courtyard

The Westside Interfaith Network, our donations-drive partner, is especially low on blankets, backpacks and sleeping bags to help keep our unsheltered neighbors warm and dry. We also welcome donations of clean men’s casual/work clothing and new men’s socks.

Non-perishable food donations are distributed by the White Center Food Bank. Priority items are:

Soup (pop top)

Broth

Peanut Butter

Rice

Sugar (in a box)

Condiments (BBQ, mustard, mayo)

Oil

Flour

Coffee & Tea

Soy Sauce

Mac and Cheese

Ramen Noodles

Salt

Black Pepper

Thank you!