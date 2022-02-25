WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More gunfire on the road

For the second time in less than a week, police are investigating a reported case of gunfire on the road. This happened after 7 pm last night. The victim said she was driving northbound on West Marginal Way – somewhere between the 4700 and 6800 blocks – when another driver began swerving and tailgating her. That driver then turned off its headlights, sped up to get closer to the victim’s vehicle, and someone in the car fired what the victim said were eight to nine shots. She drove home and called police. Officers counted “four fresh bullet holes” in her car and noted its rear tire had gone flat. The report says she “could not provide any details of the suspect vehicle, suspect(s), or motive.” If you saw anything, the case number is 22-047828.