WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM theft attempt; road-rage gunfire; stolen van to watch for

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ATM THEFT ATTEMPT: Thanks to Bolo for the tip. The US Bank drive-up ATM in The Junction – stolen in an early-morning heist five years ago – was again the target of would-be thieves early Monday. We say “would-be” because they failed, according to the police-report narrative we obtained today. It says that US Bank corporate security reported the theft attempt was caught on video just before 3:30 am Monday. Two people drove up in a “small to midsize silver DUV with a gray/black bottom”, pried open a “plastic base plat” on the ATM, attached a cable from the truck, tried to pull the ATM off its base, but failed and left.

ROAD-RAGE GUNFIRE: This was reported just after noon on Saturday, according to this police summary made available today:

(The) reporting party (RP) reported a shooting that occurred at SW Avalon Way and SW Spokane St. This incident started as a road-rage disturbance at the large intersection of Delridge Way SW and SW Spokane St. The RP was driving eastbound on SW Spokane when the suspect’s vehicle was driving “aggressively” past multiple vehicles. The RP indicated the suspect vehicle nearly struck or may have slightly struck his vehicle after a merge in which the suspect cut him off. This enraged the RP, who merged in behind the suspect’s vehicle and began following him after honking and a mutual exchange of middle fingers (between himself and the suspect). At the intersection of 11th Ave SW and SW Spokane St, the suspect leaned out the driver-side window and fired approximately 4 times at the RP’s car. The suspect then quickly drove away, continuing eastbound on SW Spokane St up and onto the West Seattle Bridge, toward 1st Ave S/ 4th Ave S/ S Columbian Way and the I-5 North/South Interstate on ramps. The suspect’s vehicle was described only as a 4-door newer Lexus Sedan, black in color, with no other distinguishable or unique markings. The RP’s vehicle had what appeared to be new damage, consistent with bullet damage.

STOLEN VAN: West Seattle resident DMD says this happened near the airport, but is hoping neighbors here will be on the lookout for it too:

Flew out of Seattle for vacation. Van was stolen from the Seattle Airport Marriott parking lot between Feb 11-20 2022. It’s a 1998 Ford E-350 lifted four-wheel drive van. It is burgundy red with a large black winch bumper on the front. A case was opened with the police so any tips to me, them, or both are appreciated!

Call 911 if you see it – then let DMD know by texting 206-240-8993.