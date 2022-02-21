TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Presidents Day notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Presidents Day, so we’ve incorporated holiday-related transportation notes below. But first …

WEATHER

Breezy, showery, chilly today, high in the mid-to-upper 40s, low tonight possibly into the 20s.

ROAD WORK REMINDER

8th SW sewer repair – This week, crews are expected to start up to 3 weeks of work on 8th SW between Roxbury and Cambridge, which means parking restrictions and lane closures.

NO SCHOOL THIS WEEK

It’s midwinter break for Seattle Public Schools and those who follow its schedule.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES, LIGHT RAIL TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule despite the holiday. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations. Also remember the new bus stops at Alaskan Way/Jackson that opened on Saturday.

No Water Taxi service today.

Ferries: WSF continues the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Light rail: Here’s the Sound Transit holiday schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

699th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.