TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD/PATH WORK: Friday + weekend notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, September 11, 2026.

WEEKEND WORK ALERT

From WSDOT:

People traveling on the northbound State Route 99 First Avenue South bridge should plan for lane closures Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. The following closures are planned from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Saturday, Sept. 12 The right lane of the northbound SR 99 First Avenue South bridge. Sunday, Sept. 13 The left HOV lane of the northbound SR 99 First Avenue South bridge. Washington State Department of Transportation bridge-maintenance crews will use these lane closures to perform annual bridge inspections.

Also,Saturday is the start of the foot/bike path closure by the West Seattle Bridge for Sound Transit work.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; reminder that buses return to SW Barton in and near the Westwood Village area as of tomorrow (Saturday, September 12).

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is now on a two-boat schedule this week, with a third boat expected soon; check the alert page for specifics. Also note a lane reduction expected at the Fauntleroy dock overnight tonight because of utility work

West Seattle Water Taxi Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays (for one more month).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for cloudy skies, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:41 am today; sunset will be at 7:29 pm.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!