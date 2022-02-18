West Seattle, Washington

NEW BUS STOPS: Metro adds a set downtown, serving multiple West Seattle routes

February 18, 2022 5:15 pm
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

With baseball season almost here, the Mariner Moose joined Metro reps this afternoon to show off a new set of stadium-convenient bus stops downtown, serving mostly West Seattle routes. They’re on Alaskan Way, with the southbound stop just north of Jackson, the southbound stop just south of it:

The new stops open tomorrow, though they won’t have their full RapidRide shelters and equipment for a few months, acording to Metro’s Elaine Porterfield. They’ll serve Routes 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 121, 125, and the C Line.

Along with stadium proximity, the new stops are also closer to Link light rail, the Amtrak and Sounder station, and the Seattle Streetcar.

