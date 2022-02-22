SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS wrestlers’ success at state tournament

Last week, Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio told us about Seahawk wrestlers on their way to the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome. Today, he shares a photo and update:

Congrats to a great postseason for our wrestling team! We had 7 wrestlers make it to state and four of them placed in the top 8!

Senior Delaney Graves – 140 lbs – 2nd in State

Junior Saleen Kelly – 155 lbs – 6th in State

Freshman Micah Policarpio – 170 lbs – 7th in State

Senior Ethan Heathershaw – 195 lbs – 5th in State

With the wrestlers in the photo from left are Coach Joey Richards, Daron Camacho, Sergio Lopez, AD Policarpio, Maurice Dolberry, and kneeling is Coach Alexia Ramos.