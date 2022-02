From Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio:

Congrats to our Chief Sealth Wrestlers advancing to the Mat Classic tomorrow at the Tacoma Dome.

From left to right in the picture:

132 lbs Senior Mason Vaughn-Thomas

140 lbs Senior Delaney Graves

138 lbs Senior Jason Hoang

170 lbs Freshman Micah Policarpio

155 lbs Junior Saleen Kelly

125 lbs Sophomore Sophia Andreini

195 lbs Senior Ethan Heathershaw