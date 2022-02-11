Co-op preschools’ open house and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(California Scrub-Jay photographed by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Online sales – for delivery from local Scouts – will start today.

WEST SEATTLE COOP PRESCHOOLS’ ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 3-4 pm, find out about the West Seattle (South Seattle College) Cooperative Preschools! Our calendar listing has the registration link.

SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), this monthly showcase

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its third week at 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.